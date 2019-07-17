The team of Ron English, Gerry Chalmers and Barry Palmer logged a 134 to post a one-shot win at the Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men’s day “four-man team, one low net and one low gross” event on Tuesday.
Second place at 135 went to Bob Biro, Red Bosscha, Gary Nevard and Russ Ashton.
Reid Sutherland, Grant Protho, Jack Kiiniburgh and Boby Houston were another shot back at 136.
Biro, John Anderson and Dave Myles had closest-to-the-pin honours. Glen Jolliffe and Jan Creighton notched long putts.
Biro had a pair of deuces and Bosscha, Houston and Anderson had one each.
* * *
Lanette Graham and Ellen Clay combined on a net score of 140 to top the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ “blind partners” outing on Tuesday.
Linda Brussee and Vijai Vaagen were second at 146 and Lil Smith and Lynne Karaim took third place at 147.
