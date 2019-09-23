It hasn’t been the best of starts for the two South Okanagan teams in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.
The Summerland Steam opened the regular season with four straight home games and went just 2-2.
It’s been infinitely worse for the Osoyoos Coyotes, whose 0-4 start was punctuated by an 11-1 thrashing at the hands of the defending KIJHL and provincial champion Revelstoke Grizzlies on Saturday.
The Coyotes also dropped their home opener 5-3 to Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday, while the Steam beat Grand Forks 6-0 on Saturday before bowing 7-3 to the Castlegar Rebels on Sunday afternoon.
The Steam and Coyotes clash in a home-and-home series this week, with the arch-rivals convening Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
The Coyotes also host the defending regular season champion Kelowna Chiefs Saturday at 7:35 p.m.
SUNDAY – Castlegar 7 Steam 3: Tyren Grimsdale produced a hat-trick and the Rebels scored seven goals on just 24 shots on Eric Scherger to get the road win.
Ben Anderson, Gavyn Entzminger, Colby Winnia and Tyson Soobotin also scored for the Rebels (2-3-0), who led 3-0 and 6-3 at the period breaks.
Cody Swan scored twice and Mitchell Gove had a goal and two helpers for Summerland, who had 27 shots on net.
SATURDAY – Steam 6 Grand Forks 0: Gove had a goal and two helpers, Swan had three assists and Darby Tipton made 19 saves for his first KIJHL shutout as Summerland got the home-ice win.
Zack Cooper, Austin O’Neill, Morey Babakaiff, Lane French and Noah Eisenhut also scored for the Steam, who built period leads of 1-0 and 4-0. Justin Swan added two helpers.
Dillon Beebe made 31 stops for the visitors.
Revelstoke 11 Coyotes 1: Gerrit Lindhout had the hat-trick and the Grizzlies bombarded two Osoyoos goalies with 63 shots after hoisting their championship banners to the rafters in their first game of the regular season.
Liam Wong and Rider McCallum each scored twice, Ray Speerbrecker, Cody Quinton, Kyle Bailey and Brandon Kasdorf had singles, Cody Flann racked up five assists and Matt Cadden four for the Grizzlies, who surged to period leads of 4-0 and 8-0.
Ryan MacDonald’s third-period power play spoiled Noah Desouza’s shutout bid. Desousa faced just 15 shots.
Spencer Hutson gave up six goals on 31 shots before Logan Jorginson surrendered five goals on 32 shots for Osoyoos.
FRIDAY – Grand Forks 5 Coyotes 3: Nathan Cohen-Wallis scored twice as the Border Bruins spoiled the Coyotes home-opener in front of 369 fans.
Sidney Cruz, Keaghan Holub and Jake Huculak also scored for the Bruins, who had a 37-30 edge in shots on goal.
Brendan Moseley had two goals, Blake Astorino on and MacDonald and Tyson peacock each had two helpers for the Coyotes.
It was 1-1 after 20 minutes and Grand Forks led 3-2 after two periods.
North Okanagan Knights (3-0-1) are the surprise early-season leader in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, Kelowna is second at 3-0, Summerland is third, Princeton 1-0-1 and the Coyotes – the only team yet to register a point in the standings – are last.
