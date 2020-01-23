With nine straight home games to finish the BCHL regular season, the Penticton Vees are focusing on themselves more than the opposition.
The Vees (36-11-1-1) look to edge closer to a ninth straight Interior Division pennant as they take on the hapless Merritt Centennials tonight at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“In two of our last three games, against clubs significantly down in the standings, we got off to poor starts,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “We’ve got to dial in what we’re doing right now.”
The Vees have won five straight, nine of 10 and are 11-1-0-1 in their last 13. But the coach doesn’t want his team to let off the gas pedal with the playoffs a month away.
“I didn’t like a lot of our game against West Kelowna (a 5-2 win on Tuesday),” said Harbinson. “We exploded on offence in the second period and obviously we’ve got the capability to do that this season. We need to string three periods together. We’ve let teams get behind our defence quite a bit of late so we really want to focus on our forecheck these next few games.”
The Vees magic number to clinch is down to 10 points (Vees points gained and Trail points lost adding up to 10).
“I know (winning five of the nine games) would be good enough no matter what Trail does, but that’s the last mindset we want to have here,” said Harbinson. “We don’t want to be limping into the playoffs like we did last season.”
Merritt (10-31-1-3) is heading completely in the other direction, having lost nine straight, including the 9-1 pounding one week ago to the Vees in Penticton. The Cents are five points behind West Kelowna for the last BCHL playoff spot with each team having just 13 games left.
The Vees have won all five meetings with Merritt by a combined score of 29-6.
Harbinson said all hands are on deck for Friday’s game. Carl Stankowski gets the start in goal, while forward Liam Noble and 17-year-old defenceman Carson Hemenway – who impressed the coaching staff with his skating ability and shot from the point against the Warriors – will be the scratches.
“We practiced really well this week and it’s our only game for eight days, so we want to keep on playing well and get in a good rhythm at home,” said Harbinson. “Playing nine at home like this really should allow us to take care of our minds and bodies and work on a lot of matchups and things in practice before the playoffs. We just don’t want to take a step back at this point in the season.”
ICE CHIPS: Trail plays a pair of games in Wenatchee this weekend, meaning the Vees magic number could be down to four points if all unfolds as hoped … West Kelowna and Vernon play a home-and-home Friday at Royal LePage Place and Saturday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon, with the Warriors looking to open up daylight on Merritt and the third-place Vipers trying to pull away from Salmon Arm and Wenatchee.
