The Osoyoos Coyotes finally got in the win column - defeating the team that used to call Osoyoos home.
Jack Henderson scored twice as the Coyotes defeated the Kamloops Storm 3-1 Friday in Kamloops, earning their first victory in 17 games this season.
Blake Astorino also scored for the Coyotes (1-15-1-2), who led 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks.
Jayden Castle scored for the Storm (5-14-0-1), who moved from Osoyoos to Kamloops after the 2005-06 KIJHL season.
Curt Doyle made 33 saves for the win while Jakob Drapeau had 21 stops for Kamloops.
And the Coyotes weren’t done there.
Astorino’s power play goal 7:57 into the third period rallied the Coyotes to a 2-2 tie with the 100 Mile House Wranglers in front of 329 fans Saturday at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Jordan Wood scored for the Coyotes in the second period after Tristan Williams and Cody Barnes scored in the first for 100 Mile House (9-9-1).
Doyle was terrific again with 41 saves while Jordan Wilde had 34 stops for the Wranglers.
Now they’re in the win column, the Coyotes can focus on whittling down the 11-point deficit for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Bill Ohlhausen Division.
The Summerland Steam, meanwhile, beat the Columbia Valley Rockies 3-2 in overtime Saturday, snapping a losing streak that was extended to three games with a 3-1 loss in Golden on Friday.
Tyson Conroy potted the winner 27 seconds into overtime for the Steam, who led 2-0 and 2-1 at the period breaks in Invermere.
Ty Banser and Ryan Allen also scored for Summerland.
Jon Milligan tied the game with 3:19 left and Alex Novalselski also scored for the Rockies (7-6-0-3).
Eric Scherger had 35 stops for the Steam and Bretton Park blocked 28 shots for the Rockies.
On Friday, Liam Morris scored a power play goal with one second left in the second period to spark Golden Rockets to a 3-1 win over the Steam.
Jayden Hendricks and Dylan Ford also scored for Golden (8-8-1), while Lane French netted a shorthanded goal for the Steam.
Brandon Weare made 23 saves for the win while Scherger stopped 33 shots for the Steam.
The Steam (9-10-0-2) remained in second place, eight points behind the Kelowna Chiefs (14-3-0) and a point ahead of the third-place Princeton Posse (8-7-1-2).
North Okanagan Knights are fourth at 7-9-0-2.
Osoyoos visits Creston Valley Thundercats on Friday and Fernie Ghostriders on Saturday.
Summerland travels to 100 Mile House on Friday and return home to host Kamloops Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
