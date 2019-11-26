The Penticton Vees will be hoping a rest is as good as a change.
Penticton, coming off two straight losses by a combined score of 11-2, welcome the Prince George Spruce Kings to the South Okanagan Events Centre in a “Wicked Wednesday” matchup at 6:30 p.m.
The Vees (21-7-1) finished a challenging stretch of three games in four nights and six in 10 nights with a 4-0 home-ice loss to Chilliwack on Friday.
GM/head coach Fred Harbinson gave his weary troops two full days off on the weekend before the group returned to practice on Monday and Tuesday.
“Not to make a bunch of excuses, but we didn’t have much gas left in the tank,” said Harbinson. “We have two regular defencemen injured, we lose Sillinger (first-line winger Lukas) for a game.
“The (on-ice) minutes were right out of whack for certain guys, especially on the back end. One of the first things that goes when you’re fatigued is your brain and we had some tired mistakes against Chilliwack.”
Despite that, the Vees outshot the Chiefs 12-1 in the first period. Unfortunately, the Chiefs scored on their only shot – on a power play – and it was 1-0 after 20 minutes.
The roof caved in in the second period.
“That sure wasn’t the right recipe for us when you’re going on fumes like that,” said Harbinson.
The Vees will have to make do on the blueline until next week when Ethan Martini is eligible to return from injured reserve on Dec. 5. By the time the hard-nosed veteran returns Dec. 6 in West Kelowna, he will have missed 18 games with an upper-body injury.
“He’s practicing in full now so hopefully he can hit the ground running,” said Harbinson.
Cade Webber has missed six games with a lower-body ailment and his return is not imminent. The towering Carolina Hurricanes draft pick is in Boston having the injury re-evaluated.
“It looks like it may be a bit longer than we anticipated,” said Harbinson.
The Vees went with five defencemen against Chilliwack, but Harbinson is hoping to secure the services of affiliated players Scott Gilowski and/or Conner Elliot from the Okanagan Rockets major midget team until Martini returns.
Up front, Sillinger is back in the mix but Jack Barnes will sit out the last of a two-game suspension against Prince George for a major penalty taken in last Wednesday’s 7-2 loss in Coquitlam.
Harbinson said the team looked rejuvenated in practice on Monday and are anxious to get back on the horse against the defending BCHL-champion Spruce Kings.
“I said at the outset that I’m not going to get too excited about a loss here and there,” said Harbinson. “We’re looking at the big picture. We need more than anything to get healthy on the back end. It’s hurt every part of our game. It’s a process right now.”
The injuries to the blueline have particularly hindered the special teams. The Vees penalty killing has slumped to 79.8 per cent, which is tied for ninth in the league, while the power play is at 20 per cent (seventh).
At home, the special teams have been worse. In general, the Vees have struggled at home where they have a 6-3-1 record, compared to 15-4-0 on the road.
“It’s disappointing in that we haven’t been able to get in a rhythm at home … we just haven’t had many home games,” said Harbinson. “On the road, we have more wins than we did all of last season. That’s something we’re proud of.”
Having reached the midway point of the season against Chilliwack, Harbinson is pleased where the Vees are at. Penticton is still three points ahead of Salmon Arm and Trail for first place in the Interior Division.
“We’re on pace for 42 wins and after we play in Wenatchee next Wednesday, we’ll only have seven road games left and only one lengthy trip (to Trail on Jan. 10), other than that it’s West Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm,” said Harbinson. “I like our attitude, our ability to play through adversity and I think we’ll continue to grow and improve as a team in the second half.”
The Vees opponent tonight has faced adversity from day one this season.
Former Vees goaltender Alex Evin – who helped Penticton win a BCHL title in Harbinson’s first season in 2007-08 – took over as head coach of a Spruce Kings team that won the BCHL and Doyle Cup titles and came within one goal of winning the Centennial Cup national championship in late-May in Brooks, Alta.
With only a handful of returning players, the Spruce Kings struggled out of the gate and are currently 10-15-2-3 – one point behind third-place Langley and two points ahead of last-place Surrey in the Mainland Division.
“We know how that works … you play deep into May and play for a championship and it’s a quick turnaround with a lot of new faces for the next season,” said Harbinson.
The Vees beat the Spruce Kings in overtime in Prince George back on Sept. 14.
“They play a lot of tight games … they don’t give up a lot,” said Harbinson. “They played on Monday (a 2-1 loss in Wenatchee) so we’ll try to get on them early.”
Nicholas Poisson leads the Kings with 30 points, while fellow 18-year-old Corey Cunningham has been a nice surprise with 24. Veterans Chong Min Lee, Preston Brodziak and Nolan Welsh – all 20-year-olds – have 24, 19 and 17 points, respectively.
The Kings deploy a pair of 16-year-olds – centre Finlay Williams and defenceman Amran Bhabra.
Harbinson said he hadn’t decided whether Yaniv Perets – who started the last three games, or Carl Stankowski will get the start in goal Wednesday, in what will be the fourth of four straight games against Mainland opponents.
The Vees also play a home-and-home against the Merritt Centennials Friday in Merritt and Saturday in Penticton.
ICE CHIPS: Vees F Lukas Sillinger and D Evan McIntyre leave after Saturday’s game for a selection camp in Calgary as they bid to make the Canada West team for the World Junior-A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C. If one or both makes the team, they will miss five Vees games. If not, they will return Tuesday and will not miss any games… Tickets for the Wicked Wednesday game are just $5.
