The Penticton Vees continue to make themselves right at home on the road.
First-period goals by Lukas Sillinger and Liam Malmquist carried the Vees to their fifth straight victory, a 4-1 decision over the reeling Victoria Grizzlies Saturday at the Q Centre.
Jay O’Brien with his team-leading 11th goal and Vincent Nardone scored early in the third period as the Vees (16-3-1) pulled away for their 12th victory in 14 road games.
Yaniv Perets made 30 saves for his ninth victory of the campaign. Perets has a 1.64 goals-against average and .938 save percentage in 13 appearances.
The Vees are now tied for first place with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (16-4-1), with Penticton holding a game in hand.
Bryce Anderson scored for the Grizzlies, in last place with a 7-15-0 record after topping the Island Division in each of the last three seasons.
Blake Wood made 34 saves for Victoria.
After a sluggish start a night earlier in a 5-3 win in Surrey, the Vees were quick on the attack and opened the scoring just 1:24 into the game with Sillinger knocking in his own rebound for his eighth of the season.
Danny Weight made a terrific pass to Malmquist who banged in his sixth at 15:59 to make it 2-0.
The Vees carried the play in the second period but Wood stood tall and Anderson pulled the Grizzlies within 2-1 with 1:04 to go.
O’Brien got a big goal just 36 seconds into the third period with Colton Kalezic teeing up the 2018 NHL first-round draft pick from the slot.
Nardone stuffed in the fourth goal from Jack Barnes at the 4:36 mark and the Vees cruised from there.
Weight, Malmquist and Anderson were the three stars in front of 1,327 fans.
The Vees are back home to face the Trail Smoke Eaters in the second “Wicked Wednesday” game of the season at 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Trail (13-6-2-1) has been red-hot of late, but have lost all three meetings with the Vees this season.
Tickets are just $5 and available for purchase at the SOEC Box Office as well as online at ValleyFirstTix.com.
The Vees are back on the road for two games against the Wenatchee Wild on Friday and Saturday.
CJHL RANKINGS: The Vees winning streak lifted them six spots to No. 10 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
Coquitlam Express (17-4-0), which leads the BCHL with 34 points, moved up six spots to No. 14.
Salmon Arm – the only other BCHL team ranked – plunged 10 spots to No. 18 after splitting a pair of home games with Trail.
Meanwhile, the unstoppable Brooks Bandits remained No. 1 in the rankings after winning their 53rd straight regular season game in the Alberta league dating back to 2018-19. The defending national champions are 20-0 to start the season.
Battlefords North Stars (Saskatchewan league) are 19-1 after winning 12 straight games to remain No. 2.
Powassan Voodoos (Northern Ontario league) are also 19-1 after 17 straight wins and jumped one spot to No. 3.
