Chris Bradford’s roll continued in the first two months of the Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league season at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Bradford ran the board for the second straight week, taking the men’s high single of 384 and high four-game of 1,012 while retaining the high average of 246. John Anderson checked in with a high single of 315.
On the ladies’ side, it was Lori Hood with the high single of 243 and high four-game of 826, while Lynn Schulberg kept the high average of 203.
Team Elasoff grabbed the high single of 861 and high four-game of 3,045.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin play, Dave Deveney had the high single of 217 and high triple of 521, while Bob Biro holds the high average of 177. Biro rolled a 213 single and Luke Compton had a 197 game.
Deveney Stamps had the team high triple of 887 and Nor-Mar Trucking the team high triple of 2,558.
