Ben Cougny kept his TC Auto team atop the standings and himself atop the scoring race.
Cougny had a hat-trick and a helper as TC Auto built an 8-4 lead and hung on to edge Penticton Lock and Key 8-7 in Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League play Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Peter Toth scored twice, Herb Alex notched a goal and two assists and Joe Kandola and Stefan Lang also clicked for TC Auto, who led 5-4 at the half.
TC Auto is alone in first with a 6-3 mark while Cougny leads the league in points with 36 and assists with 19.
Ken Horncastle paced PLK with three goals and three assists, James Fofonoff and Phil Barata each had two goals and two assists for PLK (2-6-1).
Zico Pescada piled up two goals and three assists to help Theos outlast Harvey-Lister-Webb 8-6.
Tony Dias, Carlos Mendonca, Andy Burt, Nikos Theodosakis, Alan Clarke and Ron Dirksen also scored for Theos (4-4-1), which led 4-3 at the half.
Dave Cruickshank had two goals and two assists, Paul Borba also scored twice and Brian Johnston and Herb Alex scored for HLW (5-4).
Pescada is now second to Cougny with 35 points while HLW’s Brian Johnston leads the league with 24 goals and is third in points with 34.
In games this Sunday, TC Auto plays HLW at 10 a.m., and Theos plays PLK at 11:10 a.m.
