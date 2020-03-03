The West Kelowna Warriors will live to fight another day.
Tyler Cristall scored at 3:24 of overtime as the Warriors edged the Penticton Vees 2-1 in Game 4 of the Interior Division quarter-final series Tuesday at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.
The Vees still lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and have a chance to close it out at home Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Ryan Novecosky tied the game early in the third period for the Warriors, who had been outscored 20-4 in losing the first three games.
Lukas Sillinger with his first of the series had given the Vees the lead late in the first period.
Johnny Derrick made 38 stops for the Warriors and Yaniv Perets turned aside 35 shots for the Vees.
The Warriors came out flying and Perets had to be sharp to keep the home team at bay.
The Vees worked their way back into the game and almost went ahead as Niedermayer rattled a hard shot off the goalpost on the rush.
Penticton did get on the board with 1:15 to go in the period as Sillinger settled a bouncing puck in the slot and beat Derrick on the glove side. Niedermayer and Jay O’Brien assisted.
It was more the same in the second period with the goaltenders shining with each team collecting 13 shots on goal. Vees forward Tristan Amonte struck the iron early in the period, then the Warriors were denied on the only game’s power play.
With their season in the line, the Warriors pushed hard early in the third and tied it up at 4:41 as Novecosky rapped home a pass from Colby Elmer from the right circle.
Referee Ryan O’Keefe was forced from the game after being injured in a collision with 11:28 to go, leaving Grant Tyson to go it alone along with the two linesmen.
It stayed tied until early in sudden-death overtime. The Vees carelessly coughed up the puck at their own blueline and Cristall raced in alone and beat Perets with a nifty forehand-backhand move on the glove side. Jake Harrison earned the lone assist.
Derrick, Cristal and Perets were the three stars in front of 967 fans.
NOTES: Two other Interior Division first-round series ended in sweeps on Tuesday, with Trail Smoke Eaters beating Prince George Spruce Kings 3-1, and Salmon Arm Silverbacks downing Victoria Grizzlies 3-2.
The Vernon Vipers beat Wenatchee Wild 4-2 to take a 2-1 series lead, with Game 4 Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Vernon.
In the Island Division, Nanaimo Clippers won 3-2 in Alberni Valley to take a 3-0 series lead over the Bulldogs, while Powell River Kings blanked visiting Cowichan Valley Capitals 3-0 but still trail the series 2-1.
In the Mainland Division, Surrey Eagles beat the Chilliwack Chiefs 5-2 to even the series at 2-2. Coquitlam Express leads Langley Rivermen 2-0 in other series.
In the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, the Princeton Posse defeated the Summerland Steam 5-4 to sweep the first-round playoff series 4-0.