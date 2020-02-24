The Cardiac Kids provided one last regular-season thrill for their fans before the playoffs begin.
Jay O’Brien scored the overtime winner after Lukas Sillinger’s second of the game tied it with 49 seconds left as the Vees overcame a 3-0 third-period deficit to stun the Wenatchee Wild 4-3 in front of 3,514 delirious spectators Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Jackson Niedermayer also scored for the Vees (44-12-1-1), Danny Weight had three assists, Connor Hutchison had two and O’Brien added a helper to his winning goal.
The Vees finished 8-1-1 in overtime games this season – with many of the wins coming after tying the game late in regulation.
The Vees, who finished with 13 wins in 14 games to end the regular season, take on the West Kelowna Warriors (16-33-6-3) in the first round of the playoffs starting Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. at the SOEC.
Ethan Wolthers, Matt Dorsey and Drake Usher replied for the Wild (30-23-4-1), who lost for the sixth time in seven meetings with the Vees this season.
It was a damaging loss of a point for the Wild, who slipped to fourth place in the Interior Division after Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat Merritt 3-2 on the final day of the regular season Sunday. Wenatchee still opens the post-season at home against the fifth-place Vernon Vipers.
Carl Stankowski made 27 saves for the Vees while Noah Altman had 43 stops for the Wild.
The Wild, who looked listless in a 4-1 loss to the Vees Friday night, came out meaning business as Wolthers at 2:36, Dorsey at 9:55 and Usher at 16:01 scored to give the visitors a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes.
The Vees completed dominated the second period with 17 shots on goal and numerous quality chances, but couldn’t solve Altman.
After their terrific season and ninth straight Interior pennant, Penticton could easily have rolled over in the third period.
But it’s not their way.
Niedermayer scored from a scramble at 6:15, and just 1:34 later Sillinger forced one across the line from in tight and suddenly it was 3-2.
The Wild appeared to salt it away with an empty-net power play goal with 54 seconds left, but the marker washed out by a slashing penalty to defenceman Drew Bavaro.
It proved costly for the Wild.
With both teams a man short, the Vees quickly got Stankowski back to the bench for an extra skater and Sillinger patiently outwaited a sprawled Altman and lifted it over the goalie to tie the game at 19:11.
Both teams had great chances in the overtime before O’Brien won it. Weight gathered the puck in the neutral zone and carried across the blueline on the left wing, sending a pass to the right side with O’Brien collecting and beating a diving Altman to the glove side for his 25th goal of the season.
O’Brien, Sillinger and Altman were the three stars.
PLAYOFFS: First-round playoff series tickets are available at Valley First Box Office as well as online at ValleyFirstTix.com.
Games 3 and 4 will be played at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Sunday at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
If necessary, Game 5 goes Wed., March 4 at 7 p.m. at the SOEC; Game 6 Sat., March 7 at 7 p.m. at RLP; and Game 7 Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the SOEC.
All other BCHL first-round series start on Friday.
The other Interior Division quarter-final series will see Mainland Division crossover team Prince George Spruce Kings visiting second-place Trail Smoke Eaters, Island Division crossover team Victoria Grizzlies visiting Salmon Arm, while Vernon travels to Wenatchee.
In the Mainland Division, first-place overall Coquitlam Express hosts Langley Rivermen, while third-place Surrey Eagles travel to Chilliwack to take on the second-place Chiefs.
In the Island Division, a complete collapse in the final four games by the Cowichan Valley Capitals allowed the Nanaimo Clippers to overcome a seven-point deficit and steal the pennant with a 6-1 win in Alberni Valley on Sunday afternoon.
Alberni and Nanaimo will now do battle in the first round, while Powell River travels to Cowichan Valley.
All series will follow a 2-2-1-1-1 home ice format, except for the P.G.-Trail series, which will be a 2-3-2 due to travel considerations.
SCORING RACE: O’Brien, despite missing 12 games due to injury, topped the Vees in scoring with 66 points, tying for fourth in the league with Trail’s Owen Ozar.
O’Brien and Weight finished tied for the Vees lead with 25 goals.
Vees captain David Silye finished sixth in the league with 62 points, including a team-high 42 helpers. Weight finished tied for 10th in the BCHL with 60 points and Sillinger was 11th with 59.
Trail star Kent Johnson ran away with the scoring title, as his 101 points were 30 more than runner-up Cristophe Tellier of Surrey. Johnson also led in goals with 41 and assists with 60.
Clay Stevenson of Coquitlam was the top goaltender with a remarkable 30-2-1 record, .936 save percentage and 1.77 goals-against average.
Vees’ Yaniv Perets was third in the league with a 2.17 GAA, a 25-8-1 record, .918 save percentage and was second to Jordan Naylor of Nanaimo with five shutouts.
CJHL RANKINGS: The Vees moved up four spots to No. 12 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
Penticton finished 17-2 in their 19 games after Christmas but didn’t move up much in the rankings.
Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta) held on to No. 1, Summerside Western Capitals stayed No. 2 and Okotoks Oilers (Alberta) went up one spot to No. 3.
Carleton Place Canadians (Central Canada league) jumped four spots to No. 4, while the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express fell two spots to No. 5.
No other BCHL team was in the top 20 rankings.