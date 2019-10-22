The Penticton Vees will look for some nastiness out of their offence in the first “Wicked Wednesday” outing of the season.
The struggling Vees welcome the red-hot Trail Smoke Eaters to the South Okanagan Events Centre Wednesday in the new earlier midweek starting time of 6:30 p.m.
Penticton (11-3-1) is winless in four straight games, dropping them two points behind Salmon Arm Silverbacks for first place in the Interior Division.
The main culprit has been a lack of offence, especially on home ice, where the Vees have been so dominant for so many seasons.
Penticton has managed a paltry four goals in going 0-3-1 in their last four games. At the SOEC, the Vees have scored just nine goals in five games this season, with five of those coming in one game against Wenatchee in the Showcase tournament.
“Maybe we are pressing a bit at home after we started out by scoring so much (on the road),” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “We’ve just got to stay relaxed when we get chances. It will come … we’re still generating a lot of scoring chances, we just need to get to the dirty areas a bit more.”
The Vees will have their hands full with a Trail team that won nine straight games before a 3-2 overtime loss in Vernon on Saturday. The Smokies (9-5-2) are in third place after a dreadful start, just three points behind Penticton.
The Vees contributed greatly to Trail’s poor start, barging into the Cominco Arena and pounding the Smokies 4-1 and 7-1 on the opening weekend of the season Sept. 6-7.
“We gave them two pretty tough losses in their building so I’m sure they’ll be wanting to redeem themselves,” said Harbinson. “They’re a deep offensive team and we’re going to need to be on our details to keep them in check.”
The Vees completely thwarted Trail stars Kent Johnson and Michael Colella in those first two games, but nobody has since.
Johnson – considered by many to be the premier offensive player in the league – leads the BCHL in points with 28, and assists with 19. Colella is second in the league with 25 points, including 11 goals, which is tied for first with Alberni’s Mitch Deelstra.
Vees centre Jay O’Brien is tied third in the league with Langley’s Brendan Budy with eight goals and 22 points, with centre Danny Weight in a six-way tie for sixth place with 18 points.
Yaniv Perets started the last three games in goal for the Vees, but Harbinson had yet to decide who would get the nod for Wednesday’s tilt.
The Vees will be without veteran defenceman Ethan Martini, who injured his shoulder in a fight in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Nanaimo. The 19-year-old Martini hails from the Trail area and played two seasons for his hometown team before being traded to Powell River, and then on to the Vees this past off-season.
The Vees now have just five healthy defenceman and Harbinson said he was considering summoning an affiliated player to fill Martini’s spot in the lineup.
The Vees are back on the road to play Chilliwack on Saturday and Merritt on Sunday afternoon.
ICE CHIPS: Tickets for the Wicked Wednesday games are only $5 and are available at the SOEC Box Office or online at ValleyFirstTix.com… The Vees power play, so good early in the season, is down to 13th in the 17-team league at 15.9 per cent (13-for-82). The penalty kill has still been a solid 7th at 84.8 per cent (6 goals allowed on 66 chances).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.