The South Okanagan Flames still have two chances to close out the Kamloops Venom and win their first ever Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League championship.
They’re hoping they’ll only need one.
The Flames still lead the best-of-five series 2-1 after a 9-7 loss Tuesday in Kamloops, and return home to the friendly confines of the Oliver Arena Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
It is expected to be a thriller as the Venom look to stay alive and South Okanagan tries to avoid the undesirable option of having to play a one-game showdown for the title Saturday night in Kamloops.
Leading the series 2-0, the Flames couldn’t quite get over the hump on Tuesday, trailing 4-2 and 6-4 at the period breaks.
Alex Nimmo led the Flames with four goals and three assists, Cairo Rogers scored twice and Zander Torres had a goal and five helpers.
But it was the Venom with the more balanced attack in this one as Trey Deregousoff had the hat-trick, Jordan Bunce scored twice and Mason Suppanz, Callum Gorman, Mack Stead and Ryan Wightman carded singles.
Shawn Agostino made 40 saves and had a pair of assists for the Flames, while Reed Watson made 30 stops for Kamloops.
The Venom had won the first six regular season meetings over the Flames, but South Okanagan won the last one and made it three straight after the two playoff wins.
Tickets for Thursday’s game in Oliver are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children under 18.
