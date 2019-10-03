NHL bloodlines run strongly through the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.
Luke Recchi of the Chase Heat and Hayden Hirsch of the Kamloops Storm have family that played in the NHL.
Summerland Steam rookie Noah Eisenhut is the newest to join the list. His father, Neil Eisenhut, played 16 games with the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.
Noah cracked the Steam’s roster at 16, the same age his father played with the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in 1983-84.
Neil has fond memories of playing in the KIJHL. Along with the Nitehawks, he played with the Grand Forks Border Bruins.
“It was a different brand of hockey than it is now. Those were the days when it was nicknamed Jungle B,” he says. “I watch the games now, it’s not.
“I think that (jungle B) stigma is gotta kind of resonate through communities and understand that this is good hockey,” Neil continued. “Is there some physical stuff? Yeah, but that is part of the game.
“When I played there was like three brawls in a season. I was a 16-year-old wet behind the ears. Scared to death out there when some of that happened. You don’t see that anymore or very seldom. Getting over that stigma is really important.”
Noah netted his first KIJHL goal in his third game when the Steam faced Grand Forks, winning 6-0.
“It was pretty cool,” says Noah, who likes to play similar to NHL superstar Patrick Kane. “Got the puck for the goal. It was fun, the guys were loving it.”
On Sept. 25 he got his second and third goals in an 8-2 Steam victory over the Coyotes in Osoyoos, and has appeared in all six games for the Steam.
He’s making the adjustment, especially to the KIJHL speed, which is forcing him to make quicker decisions.
Noah said it’s cool to begin his junior career in the same league his father did. Neil is a big influence and Noah would like to go “all the way” like his dad.
He leans on his dad for advice, which he sees as an advantage. When coaching the South Zone team two years ago, Neil made the tough decision to cut his son, but it helped his growth.
“It was the right thing for Noah and his development,” he says, adding it was also best for the team.
Neil says that Noah can improve under Steam coach Ken Karpuk, who he says is a great coach - hard, but fair.
“That is going to allow Noah to kind of spread his wings. Learn and become a better hockey player,” he adds.
“Every time I get a chance on the ice, I want to make it count,” says Noah. “Hopefully go as far as we can as a team.”
Eisenhut and the Steam (4-2-0) are back in action Friday night as they welcome the winless Nelson Leafs (0-3-3) to the Summerland Arena in a 7:30 p.m. puck-drop.
The Steam also host the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks (3-1-2) Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Osoyoos Coyotes (0-7) chase their first straight win on Saturday as the Sicamous Eagles (4-3-0) invade the Sun Bowl Arena in a 7:35 p.m. start.
