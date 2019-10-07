No. 10 made sure the Penticton Vees got 10 in a row to help them stay No. 1.
Colton Kalezic – who wears jersey No. 10 - tallied two goals and two assists and linemate Jay O’Brien had a goal and three assists as the Vees beat the Wenatchee Wild 5-3 for their 10th straight win to open the season Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Jackson Niedermayer, the third member of the line, logged a goal and a helper, and Lukas Sillinger also scored as the Vees won in the final game of the two-day BCHL Showcase Festival, co-hosted by Penticton for the first time ever.
The results kept the Vees atop the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s Top-20 weekly rankings for the third straight week.
Nick Cafarelli, Quinn Emerson and Matt Dorsey scored for the Wild (5-3-1-1), who lost both games at the Showcase. Salmon Arm beat Wenatchee 3-2 on Friday, while the Vees beat the Vernon Vipers 1-0.
Derek Krall made 26 saves for his fifth win in as many starts, while Daniel Chenard had 28 stops for the Wild.
Kalezic pounced for two goals in the first 78 seconds of the game and the Wild could never get back even.
Kalezic rapped home a rebound of O’Brien’s shot just 59 seconds in to extend his point streak to five games.
It was the same pair involved on the second goal as Kalezic knocked in another rebound after O’Brien drove to the net at 1:18.
Cafarelli pulled one back for the Wild on the power play at 10:56.
The Vees responded with another early goal in the second period as Niedermayer whipped home a rebound after his original shot his the goalpost.
Emerson got the Wild back within 3-2 but O’Brien restored the two-goal bulge by backhanding home a rebound of Kalezic’s shot for his sixth of the season at 9:11.
Dorsey’s power play goal late in the period again cut the Vees lead to 4-3 and set up a tense third period.
Sillinger eased the nerves of Vees fans when he connected at 10:58 to make it 5-3.
The only negative for the Vees were special teams, with the power play blanked on six chances – including a lengthy 5-on-3 in the third period, while the Wild scored twice on eight manpower advantages.
Kalezic, O’Brien and Niedermayer were the three stars in front of 2,035 fans.
O’Brien is now tied for third in the BCHL in scoring with six goals and 17 points. Trail’s Kent Johnson and Michael Colella lead the way with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
The Vees are back on the road to take on the Powell River Kings on Friday and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday in a pair of 7 p.m. puck-drops.
CJHL RANKINGS: While the Vees stayed at No. 1, the Coquitlam Express barely stayed in the rankings at No. 20 despite a 7-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the Showcase on Friday.
Salmon Arm was the only other BCHL team listed, as they earned an honourable mention.
Defending Centennial Cup champs Brooks Bandits (Alberta) went up one spot to No. 2, 2019-20 Centennial Cup hosts Portage Terriers (Manitoba) surged three spots to No. 3, while Red Lake Miners (Superior International league) and Battleford North Stars (Saskatchewan) rounded out the top five.
Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta) stumbled five spots from No. 2 down to No. 7.
HEAVY-WEIGHT: Vees rookie centre Danny Weight received a “C” rating as NHL Central Scouting released its preliminary “Players To Watch” list for the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal.
The players to watch list is Central Scouting's compilation of top prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe. The list is updated throughout the season while scouts travel to evaluate the players live.
The players on the list with “A” ratings are considered potential first-round picks. Players with a “B” rating are considered possible second- or third-round choices, and those with “C” ratings are potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round selections.
Weight has tallied six goals and 12 points in 10 games this season. The Lattingtown, N.Y. native is tied for 18th in BCHL scoring while ranking second to Jay O’Brien on the Vees roster in points.
A Boston College commit, Weight is one of five BCHLers to crack the Players To Watch list, with all five receiving “C” grades.
Chilliwack Chiefs forward Ethan Bowen, Nanaimo Clippers forward Kyler Kovich, Langley Rivermen defenceman Ryan Helliwell and Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor are the others.
The highest-rated CJHL player is Carter Savoie, a defenceman for the AJHL’s Sherwood Park Crusaders.
ICE CHIPS: The West Kelowna Warriors, who halted an eight-game losing streak by beating the Vernon Vipers 4-0 at the Showcase on Saturday, are back in action Tuesday as they welcome Langley Rivermen to Royal LePage Place in a 7 p.m. puck-drop. The Warriors are 2-9-2 and sit two points ahead of last-place Merritt (2-7-0) in the Interior. Vernon (3-5-0), who failed to score a goal in two games at the Showcase, visit Chilliwack on Wednesday.
