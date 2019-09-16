A third-period rally and an overtime goal by Ty Banser earned the Summerland Steam a split of weekend home games to launch the KIJHL regular season.
The Osoyoos Coyotes, meanwhile, opened with a pair of road losses against Kootenay Conference opposition.
Banser scored with 2:17 to go in the first overtime period as the Steam edged the North Okanagan Knights 4-3 Saturday at the Summerland Arena.
Jordan Woytas and Zack Cooper scored third-period goals as the Steam overcame a 3-1 deficit. Cory Loring had the other goal in the second period.
Nic Bolin, Nicholas Teale and Cale Haberlack connected in the second period for the Knights (1-0-1).
Eric Scherger made 26 saves for the win while Caedon Bellman had 29 stops for the Knights.
Chiefs 5 Steam 2: Porter Dawson scored twice and added two assists and Zane Avery also clicked twice as Kelowna opened defence of their regular season title with the road win on Friday.
Jordan Lowry added a goal and an assist for the Chiefs, who also won 4-2 in Sicamous on Saturday.
Banser and Reid Bateman scored for the Steam, who trailed 1-0 and 4-2 at the period breaks. Kelowna had a 37-30 edge in shots on goal.
Kimberley 6 Coyotes 3: Brock Palmer’s second goal with 7:50 to play broke a 3-3 tie and carried the Dynamiters to the home-ice victory over Osoyoos.
Easton Jolie, Mitch Fargey, Dan Graber and Austin Daniels also scored for Kimberley, who outshot Osoyoos 46-18.
Blake Astorino, Ryan Bester and Tynan Peacock scored for the Coyotes, who led 2-1 after one period.
Columbia Valley 3 Coyotes 2: Joanthan Milligan and Caleb Berge scored in a 58-second span early in the third period to break the tie and the Rockies hung on to win in Invermere.
Colby Phillips had the other goal while Evan Della Paolera and Connor Funke scored for the Coyotes, who were outshot 49-25.
The Coyotes play their home opener against Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday at 7:35 p.m. and are back on the road to play defending KIJHL champions Revelstoke Grizzlies on Saturday.
The Steam continue a four-game homestand to open the season as they face Grand Forks Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Castlegar Rebels Sunday at 2 p.m.
