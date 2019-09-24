Penticton Dental Centre FC breezed to an easy 8-1 victory over a depleted Soccer United team in Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ 45-and-over soccer league quarter-final playoff action Monday at King’s Park.
Ben Cougny, Shawn Goodsell and Herb Alex each scored twice against a Soccer United squad that played a man short with only 10 players.
Mike Beliveau and Jon Padgett completed the rout for the regular season champions.
Bruno Curatolo got a consolation goal on a second-half penalty kick for the visitors.
Penticton plays Mission Cleaners in the semifinal this Monday at 7 p.m. at King’s Park 3. Mission defeated Interior Beverages 2-0 in the first round.
In other quarter-final action Monday, second-place Brown Benefits torched Real JVL 7-1, and Kal Tire blanked Mabui 5-0.
