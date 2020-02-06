The Winter Classic Atom Hockey Tournament is back at the Apex Mountain Resort outdoor rink for a sixth consecutive year.
More than 130 kids ages 9-10 from around B.C. will take part in the event, which got going Thursday and wraps up on Sunday.
Organizer Yannick Lescarbeau said the real goal isn’t just about hockey, but also about all the off-ice efforts by the players and their families to support BC Children's Hospital Foundation.
Each team worked for several months at fund-raising for the event and all proceeds from the tournament are turned over to the foundation.
Since its creation, this event contributed more than $117,000 for sick children. The participating teams are selected based on their skills and willingness to get involved to support the cause.
Last year, the tournament donated $36,510 to BC Children's Hospital and the organizers are hopeful to be in the same range for the 2020 edition.
Admission to the event is free and falls on the “Hockey Day in Canada” weekend celebrations.
