The return of scoring star Zico Pescada helped Theos get a big win to avoid finish in the last place in the Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League.
Pescada, who missed several games due to injury, logged four assists and Rob Jackson had three goals as Theos edged Harvey-Lister-Webb 8-7 in the regular season finale Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Andy Burt scored twice, Ron Dirksen notched a goal and two helpers and Carlos Mendonca and Alan Clarke also clicked for Theos, who trailed 4-3 at halftime.
Paul Borba bagged three goals and Brian Johnston had a pair to take his league-leading total to 55. Dave Cruickshank and Reid Jenkins also scored and Gord McLaren tacked on three helpers for HLW.
In the other game, Joe Kandola piled up six goals and league scoring champs Ben Cougny reached the century mark in points with three goals and five assists as first-place TC Auto outgunned Penticton Lock and Key 13-9.
Peter Toth had two goals and three assists and Herb Alex and Charley Mayer also counted for TCA, which led 7-3 at halftime.
Jerry Goncalves grabbed three goals and two assists and Reid Jenkins and Phil Barata each scored twice for PLK. Andre Jung and Al Manning also found the twine and Mike Clift carded three assists.
TC Auto finished 12-3-2-1 for 41 points, HLW 8-6-2-2 for 30 points, Theos 6-10-0-2 for 20 points and PLK 4-11-2-1 for 17 points.
Cougny took the scoring title with 48 goals and 100 points, Johnston was second with 78 points and Kandola was third with 49 goals and 68 points. Borba with 61 points and Pescada with 55 rounded out the top five.
The one-game, semifinal playoffs this Sunday are a repeat of the final league games with Theos facing HLW at 10 a.m., and TC Auto taking on PLK at 11:10 a.m.
The championship game will be played March 15.