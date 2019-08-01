FC Vancouver Tigers celebrated their first season in the Pacific Coast Soccer League Premier Men’s Division with a playoff championship.
The Tigers scored with six minutes left to snap a 4-4 tie and went on to beat the host Victoria Highlanders 5-4 in the Sheila Anderson Memorial Challenge Cup title game at University of Victoria.
The Tigers were just nipped for the regular season title on goal difference by Victoria after the two teams finished tied for first place with 9-3-2 records for 29 points.
In the semifinals on Saturday, the Tigers drilled Surrey United FC 5-1 while Victoria shaded first-year team Okanagan FC from Kelowna 2-1.
The Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles (6-8-0) barely missed out on the fourth and final playoff spot, finishing one point behind Okanagan FC.
