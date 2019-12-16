A new rougher and tougher racing challenge is coming to Penticton and two women are leading the charge.
Nathalie Long, an adventure athlete, along with business partner Lyndie Hill, owner of Penticton-based Hoodoo Adventures, are putting together an expedition race that will serve as a demonstration race for the Adventure Racing World Series.
Expedition Canada will span four days, over 350 km, and will challenge co-ed teams of four to mountain bike, run, paddle, and climb using ropes, all while navigating through the wilderness of the Okanagan Valley.
The fastest teams are expected to finish in 48 hours while the slower teams are anticipated to take the full four days.
“The valley has everything an adventure racer and trail runner can dream of. Some of the best trails for running and mountain biking, a warmer and drier climate than the rest of Canada, a massive lake and mountains all around,” said Long, who began her adventuring career racing in triathlons while living in Australia.
“I had just started doing triathlons in 2008 and did a half Ironman in 2009. Some friends of mine said they needed a girl to do a multi-day staged adventure race, and asked me if I would be keen. They taught me how to paddle and MTB and there I was doing my first adventure race. Within a year I was doing my first (expedition race).”
Adventure racing has always been more of a male dominated sport, and with the requirement of co-ed teams, female competitors are highly sought after. Adventure Race directing on the other hand has only a handful of women taking the lead, being that the pool of experienced female racers to draw from is already pretty small.
Adding to the lack of female support, the art of race directing is not an easy task by any means. Race directors need a good understanding of the sport, but also an understanding of terrain, event logistics, marketing, and how to make a course challenging enough for competitive teams, while also providing an achievable goal for teams that have little to no experience with Adventure Racing.
“From the first time I set foot in the Okanagan I said ‘this is the perfect place for a race’. The more I discovered the area, the trails, the mountains...and the wineries, and more, the idea of organizing a race was getting to me,” says Long, who moved to B.C. after her father passed away, 2.5 years ago.
“When I came home to Penticton (from working adventure tourism in New Zealand) I always thought that it would be the perfect destination for an adventure race, but everything in life is about timing,” said Hill. “It wasn't until I connected with Nathalie that I knew that the timing was right to bring an adventure race to the region. If anyone could make it happen with us it was her.”
Hill, co-event director for Expedition Canada, is also blazing a trail for young women. She has a number of community involvement credits to her name, and has recently been awarded Young Business Leader of the Year.
Also an active member of her community, Long joined the fire service up at Big White where she lives, balancing a full time job, an on-call/volunteer schedule, and an incredibly active lifestyle.
“I met Lyndie two years ago when I participated in her multi-sport races Ski2tree and Elevator,” said Long. “I was training for an expedition race at the time so I thought it would be great training to do those two races back to back. Apparently I was the first solo to ever race both races in a row. They all thought I was crazy. From there Lyndie and I started chatting about the possibility of putting on an expedition race.”
Expedition Canada is currently open for registrations. For more information visit: https://www.expeditionracecanada.ca
