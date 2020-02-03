The B.C. Hockey League board of governors voted to change to two-conference system with the expansion Cranbrook Bucks entering the fold in the 2020-21 season.
The league also voted to reduce the schedule from 58 games down to 54 at its semi-annual meeting on Jan. 23.
With Cranbrook and the Prince George Spruce Kings joining the Interior, there will be nine teams in each conference starting next season.
The Coastal Conference is currently split into Island and Mainland divisions.
Prince George moves back to the Interior Conference, joining Cranbrook, Penticton Vees, West Kelowna, Vernon, Merritt, Salmon Arm, Trail and Wenatchee.
Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Langley, Surrey, Nanaimo, Powell River, Cowichan Valley, Victoria and Alberni Valley make up the Coastal.
“The league and the board recognized the need to alter our current divisional alignment,” said BCHL executive director Steven Cocker. “The new format makes the most sense geographically and is a logical step for the future of the BCHL.”
The league has also announced the move to 54 games, as well as a later start date in September.
“The decision to reduce our number of games was difficult, but with our league mandate around player safety, we see this as what’s best for the development of our players,” said Cocker. “This will also result in fewer three-in-three weekends and proper rest between games in order to maximize time for practice and recovery.
“Another important component of the schedule was getting out of the month of August. Our camps will now open in early September with season openers at the end of the month. We feel this will best serve our athletes in their out-of-season development.”
On top of the changes to next season, the board also voted to slightly alter the playoff format for this season by having the two crossover teams re-seed in the Interior Division based on their point totals, rather than being put into the seventh and eight slots automatically.
That impacts the Vees, who as of now would play West Kelowna in the first round as opposed to Victoria or Prince George.
