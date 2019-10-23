The Penticton KISU Swim Club hosted the Triple Pentathlon over the last weekend with more than 300 swimmers participating in the three-day, short course meet.
“The first meet of the season gives us some idea of what we need to work on in the coming months to get closer to our goals,” said KISU head coach Tina Hoeben.
Opening day saw some great swims by KISU in the 100 metre backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and 100 fly, 100 free and finishing with the 200 individual medley (IM).
Men 13-14 - Thomas Caruso placed 2nd in each of the events, except breast stroke.
Men 15 & over, all categories – Justin Fotherby finished 1st place in each of the events.
Women 13-14 backstroke - Ava Wall placed 3rd
Women 15 & over backstroke - Acacia Benn finished 1st with Lauryn Peters placing 2nd
KISU results on Saturday:
Men 13-14 backstroke– Thomas Caruso 1st place, dropping 16.51 seconds, Thomas also placed 2nd in fly, free and 400 IM.
Men 15 & over, all categories – Justin Fotherby finished 1st place in each of the events.
Women 15 & over backstroke – Acacia Benn placed 1st.
KISU results on Sunday:
Men 13-14 - Thomas Caruso placed 2nd in each of the events, except breast stroke.
Women 13-14 – Ava Wall placed 1st in backstroke and 3rd in Free.
KISU experienced some terrific time improvements. Dropped seconds were seen by:
10 & under: Dayla Yamaoka 200 breast stroke -46.13/Taylor Hurst 100 IM -14.59
11–12 years: Marlee Winser 100 backstroke -39.81, Emelie McCaughey 200 Fly -37.30/Quin Markus-Pawliuk 200 IM -56.06, Evan Stirling 400 IM -45.95, Ryan Peters 400 IM -50.41
13-14 years: Paige Dooling 400 IM 39.29, Aisha Bouchard 200 back -27.16/David Archibald 400 IM -44.41, Leevi Kontkanen 100 IM 41.92
15 & over: Chelsea Keeler 200 Fly -11.82, Lauryn Peters 200 Fly -8.45/Jacob Brayshaw 200 Free -14.47, Ben Davidson 100 breaststroke -5.65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.