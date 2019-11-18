It was a lost weekend for both South Okanagan squads in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.
Both teams lost twice, with the Osoyoos Coyotes unable to build on their first win of 2019-20, and the Summerland Steam continuing to struggle with consistency in falling below .500 after 23 games.
SATURDAY – Fernie 7 Coyotes 1: Liam Young had a hat-trick and the Ghostriders erupted for five straight second-period goals to beat visiting Osoyoos.
Aiden Gleisner, Jordon Kromm, Nolan Steer and Johnny Elias also scored for Fernie (11-6-0-3), who outshot the Coyotes 27-8 in the second period and 48-26 on the game. Sawan Gill chipped in three assists.
Jack Henderson had given the Coyotes a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Kamloops 3 Steam 0: Brett Mero and Chris Thon scored in a 24-second span midway through the third period to break a scoreless tie as the Storm got the win at the Summerland Arena.
Yewta Plamondon also scored and Jakob Drapeau made 20 stops for the shutout as struggling Kamloops improved to 6-16-1. Darby Tipton made 15 saves for the Steam.
FRIDAY – Creston Valley 5 Coyotes 3: Corbin Cockerill scored the winner with 2:14 to play – just 28 seconds after Anthony Tulliani tied it for the Coyotes – as Creston got the home-ice triumph.
Connor Scammel scored twice and Spencer Dorge and Logan Berggren also clicked for Creston (11-4-0-4).
Brendan Moseley and Ryan MacDonald had the other goals for Osoyoos, who were outshot 53-22 in the contest. The Coyotes led 2-1 going into the third period.
100 Mile House 5 Steam 3: Darian Long scored twice as the Wranglers knocked off visiting Summerland.
Quinn Mulder, Cody Barnes and Harley Boostra also clicked for the Wranglers (11-9-1), who led 3-0 and 3-2 at the intermissions.
Lane French, Cody Swan and Zack Cooper replied for the Steam, who were outshot 39-34.
The Kelowna Chiefs rolled to lopsided home-ice wins over Kamloops and Princeton on the weekend and lead the Bill Ohlhausen Division at 16-3-0 for 32 points.
Summerland (10-11-0-2, 22 points), Princeton (9-8-1-2, 21 points), North Okanagan (7-11-0-3, 17 points) and Osoyoos (1-17-1-2) round out the division standings.
UPCOMING: Summerland travels to Osoyoos for another installment of the battle of the South Okanagan Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.
The Steam visit Kelowna on Friday, while the Coyotes entertain Revelstoke Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Arena.
