Close does count when you’re trying to close ground on a perennial powerhouse team like the Kelowna Secondary Owls.
Head coach Raj Dhillon and the Pen-Hi Lakers picked up a moral victory and some valuable lessons learned in an 83-64 loss to the Owls in Valley senior boys’ 3A basketball league play Wednesday at Pen-Hi.
“We were right there, down 44-42 at the half,” said Dhillon, in his second year coaching the Lakers. “They pulled away a bit in the fourth quarter, but the guys were pumped to show they can compete with (Kelowna). They’re ranked No. 2 in the province and they’ve been just crushing teams the first month of the season.”
Dhillon said the Lakers can get even closer if they continue to improve on making good decisions under pressure.
“The discipline, the mental aspect is the difference right now,” said Dhillon. “With the physical ability, we’re right there. We’ve got a great group of kids who are determined to keep getting better.”
Dhillon said what’s impressed him most about this year’s team is the willingness to share the basketball and play together.
“In this sport, it’s huge,” said Dhillon. “As a coach, it’s really refreshing to see them work so hard in practice and be so willing to work as a group on the defensive side of things.”
The Lakers also have youth on their side with only three Grade 12s on the roster.
“We’ve got an exceptional group of juniors coming up, too,” said Dhillon. “We’re building a solid foundation for next year, but we feel we can have a lot of success this year as well. That’s what we’re focused on.”
The Lakers are now 2-1 in league play with home-court wins over Rutland and Nor-Kam. Mount Boucherie is the other squad in the five-team loop.
Dhillon said the main goal is to finish in second place – which he believes is doable – and be in position to take a run at the Valley championship Feb. 20-21.
Dhillon is hoping the Valley is awarded a wild-card berth for the provincial 3A championships.
“We’ve only had the one berth the last few years, but we’re hopeful of a wild-card this year,” said Dhillon. “It would be great for this group to get a chance to play at provincials.”
The Lakers are co-hosting the Christmas Classic junior and senior boys’ tournament Thursday and Friday (see separate story). The Lakers play Thursday at 1 p.m. against Kelowna Christian and at 7:45 p.m. against Summerland. On Friday, the Lakers play Salmon Arm at 2:30 p.m. and Mount Boucherie in the tourney finale at 7:15 p.m.
The Lakers return from the holiday break to take on Kelowna in league play on Jan. 7.
Pen-Hi also plays in tournaments in Fulton (Vernon) Jan. 9-11 and Princess Margaret Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, with league games, a pair of exhibition games and the annual Old Shoe Challenge game against Southern Okanagan Secondary Hornets in Oliver (date to be decided) also on the docket.
One of the exhibition games is the annual Cross-City Challenge game, with Dhillon returning to his alma matter, Princess Margaret Secondary, as the Lakers take on the Mustangs Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.
Dhillon graduated from “Maggie” in 2004 and coached basketball there from 2011-2016. He completed his teaching degree at UBC and has been at Pen-Hi since 2017.
“It will be kind of cool (to go back) but I won’t be surprised if I get booed a bit,” said Dhillon, laughing. “It’s all in good fun. I’ll be looking forward to it.”
