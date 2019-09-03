September doesn’t mean the end of summer fun for racing fans.
The Wine Country Racing Association has two huge weekends coming up, chocked full of high octane drag racing competition.
The next event is this weekend, hosting the Kelowna Outlaws club on Saturday with a full race venue at the Richter Pass Motorplex - Osoyoos Airport.
A new weekend pass is being introduced whereby if you pay on Saturday you will receive a weekend pass to attend Sunday at no extra charge.
To take the new passes for a test run, the association have several pairs available to be won.
The WCRA’s big finale is on Sept. 21-22, the Rumble in The Valley. This 10th Annual Car Club Challenge promises all sorts of rubber burning, fuel igniting, and big cheering.
Come and watch as favourites from the valley and beyond throw down for the final time this season.
Weekend passes are available this Saturday night at the gate and more will be given away in the weeks to come.
