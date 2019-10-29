A berth to the senior girls’ 4A provincial volleyball championships will be on the line when the Pen-Hi Lakers face Mount Boucherie Sat., Nov. 16 at Kelowna Secondary School.
The Lakers have a pair of tune-up league games Wednesday at KSS, but the fate of the season comes down to the matchup against the West Kelowna school in the Valley 4A championship semifinals.
Pen-Hi, which will finish second in Valley league play, defeated Boucherie in their previous two matchups this season.
“If we play the way we’re capable, we should be OK,” said Pen-Hi coach Rob Gunning. “It’s a match we’ll feel like we should win going into it, but it will be a tough battle.”
The provincials will be held Nov. 28-30 at the Langley Event Centre.
The Lakers would also like to go into the provincials as Valley 4A champions, but Gunning is realistic about the chances of knocking off the No. 1 provincially ranked powerhouse KSS Owls on their homecourt.
KSS won the provincials last year and Gunning said the Kelowna squad is “as good or better” than they were in 2018.
“They’re huge, deep and athletic,” said Gunning. “It’s hard for us and most other teams to match up with them.”
The Lakers, 3-3 in the league and 15-12 overall this season, are coming off a solid seventh-place showing at a tournament at George Elliott in Winfield on the weekend.
Gunning said the Lakers play some good defence and have some solid left- and right-side blockers in their top rotation.
“We show times where we can compete against real good teams, but we just need to be more consistent,” said Gunning. “It’s definitely progressing. We’re making strides.”
He said the team has a fairly even mix of Grade 11 and 12 players, but noted the Lakers are “a little inexperienced” in a few positions.
“If we can serve and pass well, we can play with just about anybody,” said Gunning. “You look at the 4A teams, and after KSS it will be a real crapshoot at provincials. What makes it tough is we don’t see a lot of the 4A teams because most of them are from the Fraser Valley.”
The Lakers play Okanagan Mission and KSS in the last league matches Wednesday in Kelowna. OK Mission played in the league as a 3A team and actually finished second, but will not compete in the 4A Valleys.
“It’s good to play the strongest teams as a tune-up for the Valleys,” said Gunning.
The Pen-Hi senior boys, meanwhile, will finish fourth in the Valley league and will host a play-in game against Nor-Kam Saints Nov. 6 at the Pen-Hi gym.
The winner from there will advance to the 3A Valleys, which will also be held Nov. 16 at KSS, and face the first-place and host Owls in the semifinals.
The 3A provincials will be held in Langley on the same weekend as the girls but will start a day earlier.
Both Pen-Hi teams are also looking forward to the annual Cross City Challenge game against the Princess Margaret Mustangs, which will be held at Pen-Hi this year on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The girls’ game is at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow immediately after.
“It’s always great to see spirit and support shown by both schools,” said Gunning.
Admission to the games is by a non-perishable food item, all of which will be donated to the local food bank.
