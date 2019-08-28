Five unanswered second period goals carried the Penticton Vees to their fourth win in as many games in the B.C. Hockey League pre-season.
David Silye scored twice and the Vees exploded for three goals in less than two minutes to bury the West Kelowna Warriors 9-1 Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Jay O’Brien had a goal and three assists, Danny Weight, Alex DiPaolo, Lukas Sillinger, Tristan Amonte, Liam Malmquist and Lach Hadley connected for the Vees, who led 1-0 and 6-1 at the
period breaks. Carson Kosobud added three assists and the Vees scored three power play goals.
Levi Stauber scored a power play goal for West Kelowna (1-3-0).
Derek Krall played the first half of the game in goal for the Vees and made seven saves, then Yaniv Perets came on to also make
seven stops. Evan Fradette went the distance and made 35 saves on 44 shots for the Warriors.
The Vees dominated the first period, outscoring the Warriors 14-5 and scoring the only goal as Silye connected on the power play from Steve Holtz and O’Brien at 6:20.
The Warriors tied it at 4:22 of the second on Stauber’s goal from Max Bulawka, but that seemed to ignite the Vees.
Weight clicked at 5:22 then O’Brien and DiPaolo lit the lamp in a space of 33 seconds to put the Vees in command at 4-1.
Silye scored at 14:16 and Sillinger made it 6-1 from Weight and O’Brien with 1:50 left in the period.
The Vees kept coming early in the third and Malmquist scored unassisted at 1:56 to balloon the count to 7-1.
Amonte made it 8-1 on the power play from Cade Webber and Hadley at 10:59. Hadley got one of his own to close out the scoring with 38 seconds to go.
The Vees close out the pre-season with two games against the Alberta league’s Brooks Bandits on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson said Krall and Perets will get full games on the weekend against the defending RBC Cup national-champion Bandits.
West Kelowna finishes up the pre-season with a home-and-home against the Trail Smoke Eaters, with the teams meeting Friday in Trail and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.
