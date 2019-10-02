It was a dead heat for first place at the Penticton Golf and Country Club ladies’ day “mystery scramble” outing on Tuesday.
The pro shop selected six holes – revealed after the round was completed – to be used as the team score.
Tied with 22 points were Marleen Tymofievich, Barb Gair, and Thelma Johnston and Jean Stalmans, and the team of Ginny Hunter, Jo-Anne Long and Pat Fleming.
Both teams had the exact same score on each of the mystery holes so it was not possible to declare an outright winner.
Third place by countback went to Lynda Allen, Donna Lalonde, Ann Peach and Linda Avison.
TURKEY SHOOT: At the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ "Turkey Shoot" low net competition, Val Eibner topped the first flight at 74 with Frances Colussi at 75 and Lil Smith at 76.
Maribel Rothfield won the second flight at 71 with Jean Walker second at 77.
