Bob Biro logged a 65 to top the Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men's day low net competition on Tuesday.
Red Bosscha was second at 66 and Don Minto third at 67.
Gerry Nimchuk won the second flight at 68 and Don Allbright edged out Bill Rogocky by countback after each shot a 70.
Ken Ferg took the third flight at 67 with Barry Palmer shading Russ Ashton by countback after each shot a 70.
Closest-to-the-pin honours went to Minto on No. 2, Jim Marten on No. 7 and Biro on No. 13. Dave Myles had the long putt on No. 14.
Bossscha, Minto, Ron English, Gary Nevard and John Reynan had deuces.
* * *
Vijai Vaagen notched a 67 to top the first flight at the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ Club “TT's and FFs” game on Tuesday.
Carol Mulligan was second at 69 and Frances Colussi third at 71.
In the second flight, Janis Goll and Lynne Karaim tied for first at 65 and Barb Oleschuk was third at 67.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.