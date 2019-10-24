After a stirring home-ice win over the high-flying Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday, the Penticton Vees are headed back to a familiar place.
The road.
The Vees (12-3-0-1) get a rare Friday night off before boarding the bus to visit the Chilliwack Chiefs Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Merritt Centennials Sunday at 2 p.m.
Penticton travels to Surrey and Victoria next weekend before returning home to play Trail again on Nov. 6.
The Vees played their first six games on the road and 10 of their first 16 to date, going an impressive 8-2. One of the six games they played at the South Okanagan Events Centre was actually designated as a “road” game as part of the BCHL Showcase Festival.
It means the Vees only have 18 road dates left, including the two this weekend.
Chilliwack (9-5-2-1) sits three points behind the Coquitlam Express for the Mainland Division lead. The Chiefs are coming off a 2-1 victory in Prince George that salvaged a four-game road swing during which they went 1-2-0-1.
The Chiefs, who won the 2017-18 national championship, feature a balanced offensive attack led by Ethan Bowen with seven goals and 17 points in 17 games.
“They’re young and a bit inexperienced, but they’re one of the most skilled teams in the league,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson.
Chilliwack makes the return visit to Penticton on Nov. 22.
On Sunday, the Vees make their second visit of the season to the Nicola Valley Arena to take on the Centennials, with Penticton winning the first meeting 7-3 on Sept. 13.
Merritt (3-10-0) has had a tumultuous start to the season, with new GM/head coach Barry Wolff getting relieved of his duties after the Cents started 2-9-0.
The Cents split their first two games under interim GM/head coach Derek Sweet-Coulter, winning their last game 5-2 Saturday in West Kelowna. Merritt has scored a league-low 30 goals while surrendering 54.
Josh Kagan leads the Cents with eight goals and 13 points. No other Merritt player has double-digits in points.
“That’s always a tough building to play in but we did pretty well last time so hopefully we can keep it going,” said Harbinson. “Obviously that’s a team that is hungry for wins to get back in the hunt.”
The Vees snapped a four-game winless streak with the entertaining 4-2 win over Trail.
“It was a fast, well-played and entertaining game for the fans,” said Harbinson. “We got a big win and some of our mojo back.”
Two players acquired in trades on Wednesday – forward Tyler Ho and defenceman Connor Kitchen – practiced with the Vees Thursday and will be on the road trip.
The acquisition of Kitchen gives the Vees six healthy defencemen with veteran Ethan Martini (shoulder) placed on injured reserve and expected to miss around six weeks.
Goalie Carl Stankowski – also acquired during the flurry of deals – made it to Penticton in time to serve as backup to Yaniv Perets against Trail.
Harbinson said Stankowski – who led Seattle to a Western Hockey League championship in 2016-17 - will get a start in one of the two weekend games.
“We feel we’ve got two great goaltenders,” said Harbinson. “We’ll just play each game by feel. They’re two important guys in the process.”
The Vees, two points behind first-place Salmon Arm in the Interior Division, will be looking to get their power play back on track.
Penticton went 0-for-6 in the win over Trail, including failing to connect on a two-man advantage for a full two minutes.
The Vees power play has slipped to 14th overall in the league at 14.8 per cent (13-for-88). They have also given up six shorthanded goals.
Harbinson said the Vees had 12 shots on net on the power plays but couldn’t find a way to score.
“Our entries and zone time were great,” said Harbinson. “We’ve got skilled guys and you just keep working at it, there’s nothing else you can do.”
The penalty killing has been solid at 8th overall at 84.5 per cent (11 goals on 71 chances), while scoring four shorthanded goals, including a huge one by Colton Kalezic that proved to be the game-winner against Trail.
Centre Jay O’Brien, who had a goal and a helper in the win over Trail, is third in the BCHL with 24 points, while leading the Vees in goals with nine.
