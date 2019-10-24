Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers had a league-best 20-point week to surge to the top of the Penticton and District Dart Association standings.
The Wreckers now have 127 points after seven weeks of action, with OK Falls Legion Hand Grenades slipped to second, just a point back at 126, after a 14-point week.
Penticton Legion Arm and Hammered stayed third at 103 after an 11-point week, OK Falls Legion Reunion edged a shade close at 102 after a 12-point week, while Elks Shooting Stars rounded out the top five in the 10-team league at 91 points after a 13-point week. Elks Arrow are a closed sixth at 90.
John Fritsen, Keith Hughes and Jason Gerlat remain the only members of the 180 club, while Ted Fossen and Brian Ek have each fired 171s.
Russ Ashton had the men’s high score of 162 while Dee Jalava and Lori Wertz each posted high scores of 144 on the women’s side. Jalava and Tony D’Amico each had high outs of 100.
