The Chilliwack Chiefs shrugged off a sluggish start to knock off the Penticton Vees.
Ethan Bowen and Peter Reynolds scored in a 2:14 span in the second period and Mathieu Caron made 30 saves for the shutout as the Chiefs beat the Vees 4-0 in front of a subdued crowd of 2,946 Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Nikita Nesterenko and Clark Nelson also scored for the Chiefs (13-8-4-1), who were limited to just one shot on goal in the first 20 minutes.
The Vees, playing their third game in four nights and sixth in the last 10 nights, ran out of steam as the game went along. Penticton (21-7-1) had just five defencemen dressed due to injuries to regulars Cade Webber and Ethan Martini.
Yaniv Perets made 25 saves for the Vees, including several impressive breakaway stops against the speedy Chiefs.
The Vees – who reached the midway point of their schedule – didn’t get much luck in the first period as they outshot the Chiefs 12-1 but went to the dressing room down 1-0.
Chilliwack’s league-best power play – operating at 26.4 per cent coming into the game – clicked on their lone shot of the period at 13:45. After the Vees failed on a chance to clear the zone, the puck was worked cross-ice to Nesterenko in the left circle and his shot eluded Perets coming across the crease.
Caron made a couple of terrific stops early in the second period and the Chiefs took over after that, outshooting the Vees 21-8 and scoring two more goals.
Bowen walked off the boards to the right circle and sizzled a perfect shot over Perets’ shoulder on the blocker side at 7:36.
Reynolds made it 3-0, swiping the puck at the Vees blueline and racing in alone to beat Perets with a slick backhand-forehand deke at 9:50.
Nelson gave the Chiefs a commanding 4-0 lead at 8:48 of the third period, getting in behind a weary Vees defence and beating Perets for his first goal of the season.
Caron, Reynolds and Tommy Lyons – who had two assists – were the three stars.
The Vees get the rest of the weekend off and next see action Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the SOEC against the Prince George Spruce Kings.
Vipers 2 Silverbacks 1 (SO): Logan Cash scored the shootout winner as Vernon beat Salmon Arm at Kal Tire Place.
Matt Kowalski tied the game for Vernon (14-10-1-1) early in the second period.
Drew Bennett scored in the first period for Salmon Arm (19-7-1-1), who settled for a point and pulled within three points of Penticton for first place in the Interior Division.
Reilly Herbst made 30 saves for the Vipers and Ethan Langenegger turned aside 37 shots for the Silverbacks.
Cash, Langenegger and Herbst were the three stars in front of a great crowd of 2,993 in Vernon.
Vernon hosts the Langley Rivermen Saturday at 6 p.m.
Wild 5 Warriors 1: Goals by Matt Dorsey, Harrison Scott, Tyler Young, Jack Bayless and Tanner Main gave Wenatchee the victory over reeling West Kelowna at Royal LePage Place.
Deegan Mofford replied for West Kelowna (4-18-3-2), who lost their 10th straight game and are now in last place overall in the BCHL, two points behind Merritt, who beat Prince George 4-2 on home ice.
Daniel Chenard made 27 saves for the Wild (13-10-3-1.
The Warriors welcome Salmon Arm to RLP Saturday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.