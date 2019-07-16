Ben Cougny potted his league-leading 16th goal of the season as Penticton Dental Centre FC drilled Interior Beverages 4-1 in Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over division action Monday in Kelowna.
Zico Pescada, Brad Farrell and Kevin Kothlow also scored and Gord Wurflinger won in his netminding debut.
Penticton (11-1-0) takes on Brown Benefits (10-1-1) in a battle of the top two teams in the league Monday at 7 p.m. at Mission Sports Fields 10. Brown’s got by Mabui 3-1 on Monday.
