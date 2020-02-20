Cody Swan was flying around and handing out helpers to just about everyone.
Swan racked up a career-high seven assists and Matthew Byrne and Austin O’Neil each had hat-tricks as the Summerland Steam blitzed the Osoyoos Coyotes 11-2 in front of 288 fans Wednesday at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Jordon Woytas scored twice and Ethan McLaughlin had a goal and two assists for the Steam, who surged to period leads of 3-0 and 7-1 as they won the season series over their South Okanagan rivals 5-1.
Justin Swan and Josh Bourchier also scored for the Steam (22-21-0-4), who piled up a 71 shots on goal – including 30 in the third period.
Anthony Tulliani and Tyler Russell replied for Osoyoos (9-36-1-2), who closed out the home portion of their schedule.
Darby Tipton had 30 saves for the Steam. Curt Doyle started and left at 12:21 of the first period after giving up two goals on 15 shots. Logan Jorginson came on and surrendered nine goals on 56 shots.
O’Neil started the scoring just 15 seconds into the game and the rout was on for Summerland.
The Steam hosts first-place Kelowna Chiefs Friday at 7:30 p.m. before closing out the regular season with a first-round playoff preview Saturday against the second-place Posse in Princeton.
Kelowna will play the North Okanagan Knights in the other Ohlhausen Division semifinal starting Feb. 28.
Osoyoos finishes their forgettable 2019-20 season Saturday in Golden in a matchup of two non-playoff teams.
Fifteen of the 16 playoff berths have been determined, with Castlegar Rebels leading Grand Forks Border Bruins by three points in the Murdoch Division with each team having two games left.
The Murdoch pennant is still up for grabs with Nelson Leafs hanging on to a one-point over the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks with those teams fittingly meeting twice on the final weekend.