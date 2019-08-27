It was a rare rough night at the office for Penticton Dental Centre FC.
Kelly Sherman scored twice in a three-goal second-half uprising as Brown Benefits blanked Penticton 3-0 in Capri Okanagan Oldtimers’ Soccer League 45-and-over A Division action Monday at King’s Park.
Tony Gonzales had the other goal as Brown’s (14-2-2) pulled within two points of first-place Penticton (15-2-1) with only three regular season games left.
The arch-rivals ended up splitting the season series with each team winning once and the other game ending in a tie.
Penticton will look to get it back in gear this Monday as they welcome Mabui to King’s Park in a 7 p.m. kick-off.
