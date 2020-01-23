Okanagan Falls and Pinnacles FC youth program product Isaac Boehmer has been named to the Vancouver Whitecaps training camp roster for the 2020 MLS season.
The 18-year-old goalkeeping prospect has been training full-time with the Whitecaps Residency program the last two seasons.
Boehmer will be battling for the goaltending spots on the team with Maxime Crépeau, Daniel Gagliardi and Thomas Hasal.
The Whitecaps Residency as a full-time, fully-funded, player development program unlike any other in North America. It is designed to maximize a player’s potential on and off the field through a “soccer lifestyle” philosophy linking technical and personal development.
Boehmer grew up in OK Falls, played youth soccer with Pinnacles FC and trained during those years with PFC goalie coach Tom McGill of Penticton.
Before going to Vancouver to join the residency program, he played two seasons for Thompson Okanagan FC in the EA Sports BC B.C. Soccer Premier League.
Boehmer attended Whitecaps as a youngster and also went to Germany for Bundesliga club Schalke 04’s Youth Academy.
