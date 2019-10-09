Morey Babakaiff and Eric Scherger helped the depleted Summerland Steam earn a big divisional win at home on Tuesday.
Babakaiff scored the winning goal in a power play 3:11 into the third period and Scherger was sensational with 49 saves as the Steam held off the Princeton Posse 3-2 at the Summerland Arena to halt a two-game losing streak.
Cody Swan and Tyson Conroy each had a goal and an assist and Austin O’Neil had two assists for the Steam (5-4-0), who have played eight of their first nine games at home.
Trevor Gulenchyn and Trent Crisp scored for the Posse (2-4-2) who have lost three straight games – all by one goal.
Scherger stopped all 17 shots he faced in the third period for the Steam, who had only 14 skaters dressed for the contest, including one affiliated player.
Jaysen MacLean made 36 stops for the Posse.
The Osoyoos Coyotes (0-8-0) hosted the North Okanagan Knights Wednesday night.
Summerland plays North Okanagan in a home-and-home Friday in Armstrong and Saturday in Summerland. Both games are 7:30 p.m. starts.
Osoyoos welcomes Revelstoke Grizzlies to the Sun Bowl on Saturday at 7:35 p.m.
