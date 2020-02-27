The Penticton Vees typically don’t take many penalties, but Tyler Ho showed just how dangerous they can be even when shorthanded.
Ho scored an extremely rare shorthanded hat-trick – one of them while the Vees were two men down – as Penticton torched the West Kelowna Warriors 7-1 in Game 1 of the BCHL Interior Division quarter-final playoff series Thursday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees finished 49 points ahead of the Warriors in the regular season, and after giving up an early goal to the visitors, demonstrated why by completely dominating and scoring seven unanswered goals.
Danny Weight had a goal and two assists, Liam Malmquist, Evan McIntyre and Jay O’Brien also scored and Conner Hutchison and Colton Kalezic each had three helpers for the Vees, who led 2-1 and 5-1 at the period breaks.
John Evans scored the lone goal for the Warriors.
Yaniv Perets made 22 saves for the Vees while Johnny Derrick had 36 stops for the Warriors.
Game 2 of the best-of-seven series goes tonight at 7 p.m. at the SOEC.
Evans split the Vees defence and got in on a breakaway before beating Perets just 3:13 in. Captain/defenceman Jake Harrison, who had missed the entire regular season due to injury, earned the lone assist.
Malmquist tied it up from Weight and Kalezic at 9:54 but the Vees found themselves two men short for 1:40 late in the period.
Nine seconds into the 5-on-3, Kalezic bulled his way into the Warriors zone and found a streaking Ho down the right side and Ho calmly slid the puck into the open side at 17:54.
The Vees had to kill off five more penalties in the second period, but still managed to score three more goals to blow the game open.
McIntyre steered home a pass from Weight at 2:38, then Ho scored his second shorthanded goal after a magnificent solo dash and cross-ice pass by Hutchison at 10:01.
O’Brien made it 5-1 just 1:25 later from Lukas Sillinger and Carson Kosobud.
Weight ballooned the count to 6-1 at 1:55 of the third period from O’Brien and Jackson Niedermayer.
Those of the 2,618 fans who remained until the end got a treat as Ho scored again on a rebound off the rush to complete the hat-trick after Kalezic and Hutchison did the spadework at 12:41.
The Vees killed off all nine West Kelowna power plays, while scoring once on six tries with the man advantage.
Ho, Perets and Kalezic were the three stars.
The other seven BCHL first-round series get going tonight.