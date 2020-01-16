It’s the fifth of six games in the Battle of the South Okanagan rivalry and there’s not much doubt who needs it more.
The Osoyoos Coyotes (7-25-1-2) are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive as they take on the Summerland Steam (16-17-0-4) Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
The Steam, solidly in third place in the Ohlhausen Division four points behind the Princeton Posse, have won three of the four meetings with Osoyoos so far this season. The Coyotes lone win came in overtime, with the teams also scheduled to play once more Feb. 19 in Osoyoos.
Both teams also play on Saturday with the Coyotes welcoming 100 Mile House Wranglers (16-16-2) to the Sun Bowl Arena at 7:35 p.m., while the Steam take on the division-leading Kelowna Chiefs at the Rutland Arena. The Steam upset the Chiefs (25-10-2) in the previous two meetings in Kelowna.
The Coyotes enter the weekend nine points behind the North Okanagan Knights (10-21-1-5) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Ohlhausen.
Osoyoos has 14 games left while North Okanagan only has 12. The Coyotes are coming off a big 6-5 overtime win over the Knights on Sunday, with the teams meeting once more Feb. 14 in Armstrong.
The Knights have one game this weekend and it’s a tough one – a visit to Revelstoke tonight to take on the defending KIJHL and provincial champion Grizzlies (27-4-1-2).
Both the Coyotes and Knights have struggled mightily of late, with Osoyoos 1-5 in their last six and North Okanagan 1-9-1-1 in their last 12.
