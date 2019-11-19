The BCHL’s ultimate road warriors did it again Tuesday in Langley.
Tristan Amonte’s eighth goal of the season – all on the road – proved to be the winner as the Penticton Vees held off the Langley Rivermen 4-3 Tuesday at the George Preston Arena.
Penticton is now 15-3 on the road this season and has won three straight games overall.
Colton Kalezic, Liam Malmquist and Darwin Lakoduc with his first goal as a member of the Vees also scored as Penticton (21-5-1) opened up a four-point lead over Salmon Arm atop the Interior Division standings.
Tristan Fraser, Brendan Budy and Ryan Helliwell replied for the Rivermen (11-14-0-1).
Yaniv Perets made 21 saves – many of the difficult variety – to get the win, while Braedon Fleming had 20 stops for Langley.
Langley got the early jump as Fraser scored at 3:27. Lakoduc tied it at 10:23, driving hard down the middle, taking a pass from David Silye and steering a backhander past Fleming.
Langley defender Jake Livingstone was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for a cross-check to the back of the head of Vees forward Jack Barnes at 15:57.
The Vees capitalized for one goal during the power play as Kalezic took a cross-ice pass from DiPaolo and whipped a shot past Fleming on the blocker side at 17:04.
Penticton forged ahead 3-1 on another power play at 8:03 of the second. Jay O’Brien and Steve Holtz combined to get the puck to Malmquist, who ripped a hard shot from the right circle over Fleming’s shoulder.
The Rivermen quickly got back within one as Budy – stationed in the high slot - deflected home a point shot by Colton Kevich at 9:42.
Amonte scored a big goal for the Vees at 1:13 of the third period, racing in on a two-on-one break with Tyler Ho and stuffing home his own rebound. All eight of Amonte’s goals this season have come on the road.
Langley was again quick to halve the deficit as Helliwell’s shot from the left wing found its way through traffic and past Perets on a power play at 5:17.
The Rivermen got Fleming to the bench for an extra attacker with 1:30 to go but the Vees were stout defensively in front of Perets.
The Vees are right back at it Wednesday as they take on the Coquitlam Express (21-5-0) in a much-anticipated battle of the top two teams in the BCHL. Game time is 7:15 p.m. at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre in Coquitlam.
ICE CHIPS: Vees F Lukas Sillinger and D Evan McIntyre will attend the Team Canada West selection camp ahead of the 2019 World Junior ‘A’ Challenge Dec. 7-15 in Dawson Creek, B.C. The 19-year-olds are two of 44 hopefuls that will take part in the camp Dec. 1-3 at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. Team Canada West will kick off the tournament against the U.S. on Dec. 7… The Vees called up D Conner Elliot from the Okanagan Rockets major midget team for the two road games. Defencemen Ethan Martini and Cade Webber are both sidelined with upper-body injuries.
