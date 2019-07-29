The Dennis Glasscock foursome collected 96 points to win the Summerland Golf and Country Club senior men’s day “par points” event.
Graham Baggalay, Gulbag Hans and Doug Marchesi were other members of the team, which prevailed by five shots.
In second place with 91 points was the team of Chuck Harman, Sandy McDowell, Reg Minty and Garth Humphreys.
Finishing third with 89 points was the team of Ken Blower, Alf Vaagen, Bob Fortune and "Old Man Par".
Jeff Goodis had two deuces and Baggalay, McDowell, Humphreys and Art Ecker each had one.
