The Penticton Vees won’t be taking anyone lightly – least of all their closest geographical rivals.
Penticton opens a home-and-home series with the struggling West Kelowna Warriors on the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night Friday, 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Warriors have staggered through a trying season to a league-worst 5-19-4-2 record, though they’re still very much in the post-season chase in the BCHL’s forgiving playoff format.
West Kelowna is 1-1-1 in their last three after suffering through a 10-game losing streak that followed a change of ownership.
“We haven’t seen them in a long time and they’ve made some changes in the last month or so,” said Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson. “This league is so tight that you can’t really look at the standings. They just beat a real good Salmon Arm team (6-2 on Nov. 23), so we know we’re in for a couple of battles. Brandon (West) is a quality coach and there’s no way they’ll quit over there.”
The Valley rivals only met twice so far this season, with the Vees winning 3-0 in their home opener Sept. 27 followed by a 7-3 triumph in West Kelowna on Sept. 28. It’s a similar format this weekend with the teams convening Saturday at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.
Despite a tough 4-3 loss in Wenatchee on Wednesday, the Vees (23-9-1) are still in first place in the Interior Division, five points ahead of Trail and seven up on Salmon Arm.
West Kelowna is two points behind Merritt in the Interior Division, but there’s a good chance one of those teams could miss the playoffs, as the last-place teams in the Mainland and Island divisions have much better records and could cross over to the Interior and bump the last-place team (currently the Warriors) out of the playoffs.
The Vees will get a boost Friday with the return of defenceman Ethan Martini, who missed 18 games with an upper-body injury.
That will give the Vees six regular defenceman for the first time in weeks. Blueliner Cade Webber has missed seven games with a lower-body injury and his status is unclear going forward.
“He’s having some more tests back east so we’re just hoping we’ll get some good news on Cade,” said Harbinson.
First-line forward Lukas Sillinger also returns after missing the Wenatchee game.
“He was a little banged up before going (to Calgary) to the Canada West selection camp, so we decided to give him another few days of rest,” said Harbinson.
Neither Sillinger nor defenceman Evan McIntyre were named to the team. Conversely, Trail had four players named to Canada West, including BCHL scoring leader Kent Johnson.
“I think it’s the first time we haven’t had a guy play in the (World Junior A Challenge),” said Harbinson. “Usually it’s us that have played shorthanded for a few games and this time it’s Trail. We’re just focused on ourselves right now and getting into a bit of a rhythm on home ice.”
The Vees are just wrapping up the last of five straight three-game weeks.
The schedule is much more friendly from here to the end of the season as Penticton has just seven road games left, compared to 18 at home – including a nine-game homestand to end the season.
The Vees have one more trip to Trail on Jan. 10, otherwise all the road games are short trips to Vernon (3), West Kelowna (2) and Salmon Arm (1).
ICE CHIPS: Harbinson said goalies Yaniv Perets and Carl Stankowski will each get one start this weekend. Perets had started the last three contests … Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals, socks, toques, mittens and diapers (wrapped in plastic) to throw onto the ice after the Vees opening goal tonight. Tickets are available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office or online at ValleyFirstTix.com… The Vees will also be holding a toy drive at Slackwater Brewing at 218 Martin St. on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m., in collaboration with the Toys for Tots drive. Fans are asked to bring new or gently-used toys as well as socks, pyjamas and diapers, with each donation receiving a free beer. All items collected will be added to the total at the Toys for Tots drive, set for Thursday, Dec. 12 at Penticton Secondary… Vees F Jay O’Brien is second in the BCHL with 47 points, 12 behind Trail’s Kent Johnson, who will miss the next six games while playing at the WJAC that runs Dec. 7-15 in Dawson Creek.
