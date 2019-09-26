Linda Brussee collected 42 points to top the first flight at the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies “count putts” outing on Tuesday.
Vi Ward at 41 and Carol Mulligan at 40 rounded out the top three.
Lynne Karaim at 36, Joanne Gartrell at 26 and Diana Leitch at 25 topped the second flight.
In the Penticton Golf & Country Club ladies’ “Daquiri Doll” overall low net competition, Marleen Tymofievich finished on top at 66.
Sharron Paulsen was second at 68, Louise Hickey third at 69 and Doreen Bobbitt fourth at 71.
* * *
The team of Bill Stevenson, Roy Stevenson, Rick Lippa and Barry Karkachuck carded a 116 to win the Penticton Golf and Country Club senior men’s day four-man team, best 2 net competition on Wednesday.
It was a huge day for Randy Dewolf who logged three deuces on his way to shooting a 68.
Two teams tied for second place at 118 - Dave Littlejohn, Graham Faraday, Jim Wiggins and Walter Tymofievich, as well as David Smith, Albert Chenier, Tom McLaren and Glenn Hornick.
A total of 81 golfers took part in the penultimate men’s day of the season.
* * *
Reid Sutherland and Ken Ferg combined on a 58 to take a two shot win at the Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men's day
2 man team - 1 low net event on Wednesday.
Red Bosscha and Lou Brulotte were second at 60 and Chris Redman and Bill Rogocky third at 62.
Bosscha on No. 2 and Glen Jolliffe on No. 13 had closest-to-the-pin, Larry Thompson on No. 8 and Reid Sutherland on No. 14 had long putts, while Thompson and Jolliffe produced deuces.
