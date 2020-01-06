It was hats-off to Jackson Niedermayer in front of another big crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Niedermayer produced his first career hat-trick and added an assist as the Vees overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Victoria Grizzlies 8-4 in front of 3,102 fans Saturday at the SOEC.
Tristan Amonte also had a four-point outing with two goals and two helpers for the Vees (30-10-1-1), who have won three straight and have points in six consecutive contests (5-0-0-1).
David Silye had a goal and two assists, Tyler Ho a goal and an assist, Steve Holtz a goal and Conner Hutchinson two assists for the Vees, who trailed 2-1 after one period and led 5-4 after 40 minutes.
Marty Westhaver scored twice for Victoria (16-26-0), former Vees forward Henri Schreifels had a goal and an assist and Connor Eddy had the other. Former Vees forwards Liam Nardone and Alex DiPaolo each tallied an assist.
Yaniv Perets started for the Vees and gave up all four Victoria goals before being replaced by Carl Stankowski after a Penticton goal 7:55 into the second period. The two goalies combined to make 16 saves.
Liam Souliere made his first start in goal for the Grizzlies and had 31 saves.
The Vees remained eight points ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters atop the Interior Division with each team having 16 games left. Penticton is chasing a ninth straight Interior pennant.
The Grizzlies took a delay-of-the-game penalty before the first puck was even dropped and Niedermayer made them pay on a rebound just 33 seconds in.
Victoria rebounded to take the lead on goals by Westhaver and then Schreifels in the last minute of the period.
The teams exploded for five goals inside the first eight minutes of the second period with the Vees getting three of them.
Westhaver made it 3-1 on a power play at 1:40 but just 43 seconds later Niedermayer notched his second to make it 3-2.
Just 1:22 later Ho tied the game before Eddy put the Grizzlies back on top 4-3 at 6:55.
Again, the Vees had a rapid response as Amonte tied the game just 56 seconds later.
Niedermayer completed his hat-trick with the winning goal with 5:55 to go in the period. The second-year forward raced down the right side and snapped a shot off the crossbar that bounced back off Souliere and trickled across the line for his 16th of the campaign.
The Vees barred the door after that, allowing just four shots on net in the third period and scoring three more goals.
Silye gave them some breathing room at 7:37 before Amonte and Holtz closed out the scoring.
Niedermayer, Amonte and Silye were the three stars.
The Vees take on the Langley Rivermen (18-18-1-1) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the SOEC. The Vees beat the Rivermen 4-3 Nov. 19 in Langley.
The Vees have a vital home-and-home series against Trail in the inaugurual “World Championship Weekend”. The teams will meet Friday in Trail and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the SOEC with festivities planned both evenings to honour the former Penticton and Trail world championship teams.
ICE CHIPS: Niedermayer logged five goals and six points in three games to earn BCHL Player of the Week honours. The 18-year-old University of Arizona State commit has 16 goals and 31 points in 40 games… The game against Langley is the fourth “Wicked Wednesday” encounter of the season with tickets just $5 and available at the Valley First Box Office and online at ValleyFirstTix.com…The Coquitlam Express (36-5-0) have won 17 straight games and are up to No. 3 in the final Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings of 2019. The Vees, 10 points behind Coquitlam for first place overall, are the only other BCHL team in the rankings - as an honourable mention. Alberta league teams Brooks Bandits and Sherwood Park Crusaders remained one-two in the rankings. The first rankings of 2020 will be released next Monday… Vees F and leading scorer Jay O’Brien, who has missed the last nine games due to a foot injury, is doubtful for the Langley game but could return for the weekend games against Trail.
