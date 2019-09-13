The Penticton Vees have won three straight road games to start the season and have made it look remarkably easy.
Danny Weight scored twice and Vincent Nardone and defencemen Cade Webber and Colton Kalezic potted their first BCHL goals as the Vees thumped the Merritt Centennials 7-3 Friday at the Nicola Valley Arena.
Alex DiPaolo and Tristan Amonte also scored for the Vees, who scored three power play goals as they built period leads of 3-0 and 7-1.
Evan McIntyre and Jay O’Brien each had two assists. The gifted centre O’Brien, a 2018 first-round pick of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, left the game with an apparent leg injury but was able to return shortly after, though he played sparingly.
Rylan Van Unen, Brett Roloson and Troy Quinn replied for the Centennials (0-2-0).
Rookie Yaniv Perets made 26 saves for his second consecutive win. Ryan Winter started and made 27 stops for Merritt. Dylan Kosik took over to start the third period and had five stops.
The Vees have now chased the starting goalie in all three games.
The Vees, who have outscored their opposition 18-5 and haven’t trailed in 180 minutes of hockey this season, took the lead at 3:54 as the veteran DiPaolo got his first of the campaign.
Van Unen tied it at 6:25 but Amonte put the Vees back on top just 2:07 later and Webber – a Carolina Hurricanes draft pick – got a big goal with 10 seconds left to make it 3-1.
Weight scored two power play goals in the second period, Nardone got his first on a breakaway and Kalezic got one more on the power play to balloon the count to 7-1.
Roloson and then Quinn with 55 seconds left scored in the third period to make the score more respectable for the home team.
The Vees will look to make it four straight road wins as they take on the defending BCHL-champion Prince George Spruce Kings Saturday at 7 p.m. The Kings (1-1-1) won their first game of the season 6-1 over visiting Victoria Grizzlies on Friday.
Wild 2 Vipers 1: Goals by Jack Bayless in the first period and Brian Adams in the second gave Wenatchee (3-0-0) the victory over Vernon.
Landon Fuller scored in the third period for the Vipers (1-1-0).
Daniel Chenard made 27 saves for the Wild while Max Palaga had 23 stops for Vernon.
The two teams do battle again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.
Warriors 8 Rivermen 5: Levi Stauber produced a hat-trick and Brandon Dent scored twice as West Kelowna held on in Langley for their first win of the season.
John Evans, Max Bulawka and David Vieten also scored the Warriors (1-3-0), who led 3-1 and 6-3 at the intermissions.
Brendan Budy, Tristan Fraser, Joseph Musa, Brendan O’Brady and Kaeden Patrick responded for Langley (0-3-0).
Langley got within 6-5 with six minutes to go but Stauber scored two empty-net goals in the last minute to complete his hat-trick and seal the win.
Langley outshot West Kelowna 42-32 with Brock Baier getting the win for the Warriors, who host Victoria Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.
