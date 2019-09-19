The Osoyoos Coyotes go in search of their first victory of the young KIJHL season as they play their home opener Friday night.
Osoyoos (0-2-0) welcome the Grand Forks Border Bruins (1-2-0) to the Sun Bowl Arena in a 7:35 puck-drop.
The Coyotes go back on the road on Saturday to face the defending KIJHL and Cyclone Taylor Cup provincial champion Revelstoke Grizzlies, who are playing their first game of the 2019-20 season.
The Summerland Steam (1-1-0) continue a four-game homestand to start the season as they host Grand Forks Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Castlegar Rebels (1-1-0) Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
Summerland visits Osoyoos in the first battle of the South Okanagan matchup on Wednesday.
