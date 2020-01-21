It was a smooth road for the Penticton Vees in the B.C. Hockey League regular season.
Jay O’Brien scored twice and the Vees exploded for five second-period goals to defeat the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2 in their final road game Tuesday at Royal LePage Place.
The Vees (36-11-1-1) finished the 29-game road slate with a remarkable 22-7 record and will now play their final nine games at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Darwin Lakoduc, Tyler Ho and Drew Elser with his first goal in a Vees uniform since November 2018 also scored, and Colton Kalezic added two helpers as Penticton slashed its magic number to clinch a ninth straight Interior Division pennant to 10 points.
Penticton has won five straight games and nine of their last 10, and has won all five meetings with West Kelowna this season.
Johnny Evans scored both goals for the Warriors (11-27-5-2), who remained five points ahead of the Merritt Centennials for the last BCHL playoff spot.
Yaniv Perets made 27 saves for his 21st win, while Johnny Derrick had 37 stops for the Warriors.
The Warriors had the lone goal of the first period as Evans scored a shorthanded breakaway goal at 8:48.
But the Vees got serious in the middle stanza, much like they did in a 9-1 win over Merritt on Friday when they scored six goals.
Lakoduc scored a power play goal from Weight at 4:53 then O’Brien knocked home a rebound from in tight to give the Vees the lead for good at 7:28.
Elser, who recently resigned with the Vees after a lengthy recovery from concussion issues, made it 3-1 with what proved to be the winning goal at 9:54.
Evans scored on a two-on-one break just 32 seconds later, but O’Brien promptly restored the two-goal bulge with a laser-like snapshot over Derrick’s shoulder at 13:28.
Ho took a nice feed on the rush from Tristan Amonte and buried one on the blocker side to make it 5-2 with 1:25 to go in the period.
The Vees had to kill off three penalties in the final 20 minutes but were never threatened and remained perfect at 29-0 this season when taking a lead into the third period.
O’Brien, Evans and Kalezic were the three stars in front of 746 fans.
The Vees begin their lengthy season-ending homestand against Merritt Friday at 7 p.m.
ICE CHIPS: Vees F Jackson Niedermayer finished serving a two-game suspension and will return to the lineup against Merritt … The Vees are now just three points behind the Coquitlam Express for first place overall in the BCHL, though the Express has three games in hand. The Vees and Express clash Feb. 14 at the SOEC.
