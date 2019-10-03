Doug Brown was golden in the Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men’s day low net outing on Tuesday.
Brown, competing in the third flight, took the overall low net at 54. Grant Olsen was runner-up overall and in the flight at 56 and Ken Ferg checked in at 61.
Tim Gladish topped the first flight at 62 with Glen Jolliffe second at 66.
The second flight was tight with Dave Myles at 60, Don Affleck at 61 and Ron English at 62.
Closest to the pin winners were Myles on No. 2 and Reid Sutherland on No. 13. Jan Creighton had the money stick going as he had long putts on No. 8 and No. 14.
English, Jolliffe, Gary Kennedy, Bob Biro and Bruce Anderson carded deuces.
