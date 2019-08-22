Penticton’s Aidan Danby helped Team Canada win the World Junior Field Lacrosse Championship Aug. 6-11 in Mississauga, Ont.
The 18-year-old defenceman was a key member of the team which rolled to four straight victories to capture the championship.
Six teams competed in the event - Canada, U.S., Iroquois Nationals, Poland, Israel and Australia.
Canada breezed through the round-robin, thumping Australia 24-4 and Israel 16-2.
Danby and company kept rolling in the playoff round, beating Israel 18-4 in the semifinals and Iroquois Nationals 13-10 in the gold medal game.
Danby, the son of Chris and Lisa Danby, was one of 40 players chosen from around the country after combines in January and February in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and Six Nations, Ont. that were placed into a pool to be used to select the final 23-man roster.
After the combine, Danby was asked to play for Team Canada in the European Box Lacrosse Invitational in Prague, CZ in April.
In July the final roster for the World Junior Lacrosse Championships was named from that pool of 40.
Danby is a Penticton Secondary School and Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association graduate, and played the last two seasons with the South Okanagan Flames of the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League.
The 6’ 3”, 185-pounder also has three silver medals from the Canadian Field Lacrosse Championship as a member of Team BC over the last three years.
Danby secured a scholarship and roster spot at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York but has opted to stay in B.C. and is attending Simon Fraser University in the fall to play lacrosse and study Health Sciences and Criminology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.