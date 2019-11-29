There’s no place like away from home this season for the Penticton Vees - with Merritt being their favourite travel destination.
Colton Kalezic and Danny Weight scored in a 1:52 span early in the third period as the Vees defeated the Merritt Centennials 4-1 Friday at the Nicola Valley Arena to snap a three-game losing skid.
Connor Hutchison and Tyler Ho each had a goal and an assist as the Vees (22-8-1) completed a sweep of the three-game season series in Merritt by a combined score of 15-5.
Tristan Amonte added two assists for the Vees, who are now 16-4 on the road this season compared to just 6-4-1 at home.
And the Vees are back home Saturday at 6 p.m. for the return game against the Centennials in the annual “Pink the Rink” anti-bullying game at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Ben Ward scored in Friday’s game for the Centennials (8-17-1).
Yaniv Perets made 25 saves for his 13th win for the Vees, while Ryan Winter was spectacular in a losing cause with 48 stops.
The Vees outshot the Cents 19-10 in a wide-open first period and got the only goal. After some heavy pressure during a Vees power play, Hutchison rifled home the puck from the slot with Evan McIntyre and Lukas Sillinger assisting at 15:52.
Merritt got on even terms just 2:18 into the second as Ward connected unassisted for his first goal and point of the season.
Just 1:01 later, the Vees forged back on top on Ho’s sixth in 15 games with Penticton. The speedy forward had his shot from the right wing blocked, but he hustled to the rebound off the end boards and beat Winter on the blocker side.
The Vees outshot Merritt 18-11 in the period and had numerous chances to add to the lead, but Winter made a series of sensational saves to keep it close.
Penticton did go up 3-1 at 3:28 of the third as Kalezic rapped home a rebound of Ho’s shot.
Weight also gobbled a rebound from in close to make it 4-1 on a power play from Hutchinson and Jay O’Brien at 5:20. Weight tied Hutchison for the team lead with 15 goals.
Ho, Winter and Perets were the three stars.
Eagles 4 Vipers 3: Cristophe Tellier’s second goal of the game on a power play with 3:38 to play broke a tie as Surrey got the win in front of 1,778 spectators at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.
Brandon Santa Juana and Brent Bliss also scored and Kieran O’Hearn added three assists for the Eagles (10-15-2-3).
Matt Kowalski with two and Dawson Holt connected for Vernon (14-12-1-1).
Thomas Scarfone made 34 stops for the Eagles and James Porter Jr. had 19 saves for the Vipers.
Tellier, Kowalski and O’Hearn were the three stars.
Vernon remains at home to take on the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday at 6 p.m.
Kings 3 Warriors 0: Goals by Hunter McCoy, Jacob Badal and Nolan Krogfoss gave Powell River the victory over West Kelowna in front of 483 fans at Royal LePage Place.
Thomas Wardle posted the shutout for the Kings (14-14-1), who scored one goal in each period.
The Warriors (5-19-3-2) lost for the 11th time in 12 games and remained two points behind Merritt with the worst record in the BCHL.
The Warriors also stay at home to play the Island Division-leading Nanaimo Clippers Saturday at 6 p.m. The Clippers won 7-0 in Wenatchee in Friday.
